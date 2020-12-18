New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cited a US media report's claim that the social media giant Facebook had recommended a ban on the Bajrang Dal and asked if Facebook was lying to India and its Parliament, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday said that Rahul Gandhi's conspiracy to defame Bajrang Dal, under cover of false accusations published in the Wall Street Journal, has exposed his mindset.

VHP Secretary-General Milind Parande said Rahul Gandhi and the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) "should apologise to the Bajrang Dal and the Hindu society that forms 1/6th of the global population."

Parande in a press statement said that "A nationalist organisation like the Bajrang Dal is evidently poking in the eyes of Rahul Gandhi, who has proactively been standing by and standing up with lots of anti-national elements, including the pro-China and pro-Pakistan Tukde-Tukde gang, the anti-CAA hordes and hooligans and the Delhi rioters advocating their unconstitutional and anti-national stances."

"His affiliation and rapport with China is well known. He would believe in an American newspaper but, not in a Pan-Bharat nationalist youth organisation," Parande added.

The VHP Secretary-General also asked the WSJ to apologise for its "false reporting".

He also alleged that the earlier media reports, quoted from the Wiki-Leaks, make it clear that "Sonia Gandhi had also been hatching quite a lot of conspiracies to ban the Bajrang Dal, but she could not succeed. Incidentally, Facebook has clarified that there is no reason to block Bajrang Dal on Facebook. This reflects their hostile anti-Hindu mindset."

Tagging a WSJ report which claimed that Facebook's safety team had concluded that the Bajrang Dal should be banned from the platform, Gandhi on Thursday tweeted, "Facebook US says Bajrang Dal content is offensive and should be banned. Facebook India tells our Parliamentary panel that Bajrang Dal content is not offensive. Is Facebook lying to India and its Parliament?" (ANI)

