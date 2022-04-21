New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) welcomed the move of the authorities to carry out anti-encroachment drives in the national capital by saying that it will prevent 'Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohangiyas' from becoming a threat to the national security.

VHP Joint General Secretary Surendra Kumar Jain welcomed the 'bulldozer action' against illegal construction and said, "Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohangiyas have become a big threat to national security in different parts of Delhi."

Speaking to ANI today, Jain said, "We welcome the action taken by the government against illegal construction in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi. This action should be expanded. There are hundreds of places inside Delhi where Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas have become a big challenge for the law and order situation thereby threatening national security. Authorities concerned need to take strict action against the culprits."

"As soon as the action started against illegal construction, as it was feared, all the so-called secular brigades including Muslim leaders, came out on the streets in their support," Jain told ANI.

VHP leader Jain further told ANI, "Action has been taken against all religions in Jahangirpuri against illegal construction, yet why are all the so-called secular brigades protesting including Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and reached the Supreme Court against the action of the bulldozer."

Jain further verbally hit out at the Opposition leaders by saying that these people respect neither the judiciary nor the constitution. "I want to tell them that you all, that they will never succeed in their efforts and the entire secular brigade should understand that now, this kind of politics is not going to be successful for long."

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered that the status quo shall be maintained for another two weeks on the demolition drive carried out by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in the national capital's Jahangirpuri area.

A Bench, comprising of Justice L Nageshwar Rao and Justice BR Gavai, also issued notice to North DMC and others, asking them to file a reply on the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind's petition against the drive carried out in Jahangirpuri.

Extending the interim relief for another two weeks, the top court also clarified that it will take a serious view on the demolition drive which was carried out even after the information was given to the Mayor of maintaining a status quo by the apex court on Thursday, April 20. (ANI)

