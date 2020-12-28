Coimbatore, Dec 28 (PTI) The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), as part of collecting funds for the construction of Sri Ram Temple at Ayodhya, has decided to conduct a huge outreach programme across the country from January 15, a top functionary said on Monday.

Through the programme beginning on Makar Sankranthi, which would conclude on February 27, VHP will contact 11 crore families in four lakh villages to provide information to devotees and accept offerings so that they can also participate in building Ram temple, VHP Secretary General, Milind Parande told reporters here.

VHP has taken this task of collecting offerings from the devotees on request from Sri Ram Janma Bhumi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, with the participation of nearly a lakh of volunteers, he added.

Stating that the estimated cost for constructing the temple would run into crores of rupees, he said it (temple) is not only a symbol of devotion of crores of Hindus to Lord Sri Ram but also a symbol of Hindu pride.

In order to maintain financial transparency, coupons from Rs 10, Rs 100 and Rs 1,000, as well as receipt books will be available with volunteers, which will also help to check people from misusing the temple name, he said.

He further said during the programme in Tamil Nadu 50 lakh families in 10,000 villages and 5,000 urban and semi- urban areas will be covered by 90,000 volunteers.

The temple will be 360 feet long, 235 feet broad, 161 feet tall with three floors and five (sikhar) spires and will be completed by two and half to three years, Parande said.

Asked about approaching people outside Hindu society, Parande said the trust will welcome offerings from any devotee.PTI NVM SS

