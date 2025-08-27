Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 27 (ANI): With the State's strong vision and ambitious Mission 100 GW by 2030, North Gujarat is set to showcase its renewable energy leadership in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences (VGRC), said a press statement from CMO.

The conferences will spotlight the state's green energy ecosystem initiatives like large-scale renewable energy parks, offshore wind projects, distributed solar initiatives, and modernised grid infrastructure being developed to fulfil energy requirements and climate commitments.

Aligned with the national goals of achieving 500 GW non-fossil capacity by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2070, Gujarat has already achieved a milestone--over 50% of its installed power generation capacity now comes from renewable sources (FY 2024-25).

Gujarat is home to World's Largest Hybrid (Wind-Solar) Renewable Energy (RE) Park in Khavda, Kutch, with a proposed 37.35 GW capacity. India's First Nearshore Wind Pilot Project - initiated at Mahuva, Bhavnagar, marking a step forward in wind energy. Moreover, Gujarat aims to produce 3 Million Metric Tonnes per annum of Green Hydrogen by 2030, contributing to 60% of national target.

As per statistics from Climate Change Department, Govt. of Gujarat (as of March 2025), Solar energy installed capacity leads among all RE sources in North Gujarat, contributing 94.4% to total RE capacity of 4,578 MW.

Patan district tops with 2,361.86 MW of total RE capacity powered by solar, wind and small hydro. It houses the Charanka Solar Park (749 MW), a successful model for grid integration and private sector participation.

Modhera is India's first solar-powered heritage village, with a 6 MW solar plant integrated with 15 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). Also, a 700 MW Ultra Mega Solar Power Project in Radhanesda, Banaskantha, is exemplifying advanced solar infrastructure and operational excellence.

Gujarat's leadership in advancing key national missions, including the National Green Hydrogen Mission, National Bio-energy Programme, PM-KUSUM, PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana etc., reflects State's commitment to inclusive energy access and long-term economic resilience.

These initiatives position Gujarat as a global frontrunner in clean energy. The VGRCs will provide a dynamic platform for stakeholders to explore investment opportunities, technology partnerships, and policy innovation in Gujarat's fast-growing renewable energy ecosystem. (ANI)

