Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 (ANI): Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command on Thursday laid a wreath at the Gaurav Stambh monument in the Naval Dockyard premises.

He also received the Victory Flame, commemorating 50 years of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, PVSM, AVSM, VSM took charge as the Flag Officer Commanding-In-Chief of Western Naval Command (WNC) on February 28, 2021 at Mumbai. (ANI)

