New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): The Vice-President of India C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday participated in the birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The event was organised by the Atal Foundation, the vice president's secretariat said in a press release.

Recalling a couplet from the Tamil classic Thirukkural, the Vice-President said that while all human beings are equal by birth, greatness is achieved through one's actions. The Vice-President said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee was no ordinary individual but a mission in himself, who always remained "Atal" in his commitment to principles and values. He observed that Atal Bihari Vajpayee is remembered and honoured for his exemplary actions as a statesman, administrator, parliamentarian, poet, and above all, as a great human being.

The Vice-President noted that Vajpayee believed deeply in dialogue, inclusive development and strong yet humane governance. He said that Vajpayee elevated public discourse with dignity and grace and demonstrated that politics can be principled and compassionate. He added that this is why Vajpayee's birth anniversary is observed as Good Governance Day.

Sharing personal reminiscences, the Vice-President recalled that Vajpayee was always accessible to Members of Parliament and open to suggestions for nation-building from all quarters. He referred to the creation of the States of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand during Vajpayee's tenure as Prime Minister, describing it as a farsighted step aimed at improving governance and administration.

Highlighting Vajpayee's contribution as a nation-builder, the Vice-President cited landmark initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and the Golden Quadrilateral project.

Referring to the Pokhran nuclear tests of 1998, the Vice-President said that Vajpayee's leadership firmly established India as a confident and self-reliant nation. He stated that Vajpayee's vision is being carried forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is steering the nation towards the goal of Viksit Bharat @2047.

The Vice-President also recalled Vajpayee's deep association with Tamil Nadu, noting his respect for linguistic diversity, cultural plurality and dialogue, which earned him admiration cutting across political and ideological lines.

Describing Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a towering personality who shaped modern India with integrity, intellect and an unwavering commitment to democratic values, the Vice-President said that his life reminds the nation that leadership is not merely about authority, but about service, responsibility and commitment to the people.

The Vice President also unveiled the statue of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar at Daly college premises. The Vice-President said he felt honoured to be part of the inauguration of the statue of Ahilya Bai Holkar, describing her as a visionary ruler who selflessly dedicated her life to the welfare and prosperity of the people. He also congratulated Indore for consistently being ranked as the cleanest city in the country, calling it a reflection of collective civic responsibility. (ANI)

