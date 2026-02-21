New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Saturday released the coffee table book "Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Eternal Statesman", authored by Vijay Goel, at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.

In his address, the Vice-President described the occasion as both an honour and an emotional moment, stating that the book is a fitting tribute to Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, one of India's tallest leaders. He said the publication is not merely a collection of photographs, but a celebration of a statesman whose life and legacy continue to inspire the nation.

Recalling his personal association with Vajpayee, the Vice-President said he had the privilege of serving as a Member of the 12th and 13th Lok Sabha during Vajpayee's tenure as Prime Minister. He shared memories of organising a public meeting addressed by Vajpayee in Coimbatore in 1974, describing the experience as deeply inspiring in his formative years in public life.

The Vice-President noted that Vajpayee's journey from parliamentarian to Prime Minister reflected the strength of Indian democracy. Even during periods of intense political contestation, he earned respect across party lines for his integrity, inclusive approach and dignified conduct.

Highlighting key milestones of Vajpayee's leadership, the Vice-President referred to the Pokhran nuclear tests and the visionary infrastructure initiative, like the Delhi Metro. He observed that Vajpayee demonstrated that strength and sensitivity can go hand in hand, and that he consistently upheld dialogue, democracy and development as guiding principles.

Describing Vajpayee as a poet, visionary and parliamentarian par excellence, the Vice President said his speeches moved Parliament and the nation alike, and that he possessed the rare ability to disagree without being disagreeable, a quality essential in public life.

Appreciating Vijay Goel for curating the coffee table book, the Vice President said the work preserves history as living memory through rare photographs, personal anecdotes and archival material. He expressed hope that the book would reach homes and institutions across the country, inspiring especially the younger generation to imbibe the ideals of national unity, democracy and social harmony.

Among those present on the occasion were the Governor of Bihar, Arif Mohammed Khan; the Governor of Haryana, Professor Ashim Kumar Ghosh; the Governor of Rajasthan, Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde; former Union Minister Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi; and Vice Chairman, Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, Vijay Goel, along with other distinguished guests. (ANI)

