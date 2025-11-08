New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan will undertake his maiden visit to Karnataka after assuming office on November 9.

The Vice-President will participate in the commemoration of Parampujya Acharya Shri 108 Shanti Sagar Maharaj Ji, paying homage to the revered Jain monk and spiritual leader at Shravanabelagola, Hassan. This event marks the centenary year of the first visit of Charitra Chakravarti Acharya Shri 108 Shanti Sagar Maharaj to Shravanabelagola in 1925, according to the Vice President's Secretariat.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 3 Doctors on Emergency Duty Assaulted at Cooper Hospital After Patient Declared Dead, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

During the commemoration, the Vice-President will also participate in the Installation Ceremony of Acharya Shri Shanti Sagar Maharaj's Idol, naming ceremony of the Fourth Hill.

Later in the day, Radhakrishnan will grace the sixteenth Convocation Ceremony of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research at Mysuru, which is affiliated with the Jagadguru Sri Veerasimhasana Mahasamsthana Math, Suttur Srikshetra, and address the graduating students.

Also Read | ‘Bihar Assembly Election 2025 a Battle Between Development and Jungle Raj’, Says PM Narendra Modi During Public Address in Bettiah.

The Vice-President will also visit the old premises of Suttur Math, one of the most prominent monastic centers in Karnataka. He will offer prayers at the Shree Chamundeshwari Devi Temple near Mysuru and the Cheluvanarayana Swamy Temple in Melkote, Mandya.

On Friday, the Vice-President of India graced the 3rd Convocation Ceremony of SRM University in Sonepat, Haryana, as the Chief Guest, the Vice President's Secretariat said.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President congratulated the graduating students, saying that their degrees represent not just academic achievement but also the values, discipline, and resilience they have developed during their time at the university.

He appreciated the gurus and mentors of the students, noting that today's achievements are a reflection of their tireless guidance, support, and unwavering efforts.

The Vice-President also advised students not to compare themselves with others, stating that opportunities are immense in today's world and that everyone has their own unique role to play. He said consistent and dedicated efforts yield results and help in achieving goals. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)