Panchmahal (Gujarat) [India], January 9 (ANI): A fire broke out after two trucks collided head-on near Dr Na Muvada village on the Godhra-Ahmedabad National Highway in Gujarat early Friday morning.

Following the collision, both vehicles caught fire.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving information and managed to control the blaze before it could spread further.

Firefighters are currently battling the flames, with thick smoke billowing from the vehicles.

Further details regarding injuries or the cause of the accident are awaited. (ANI)

