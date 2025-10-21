New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, CP Radhakrishnan, visited various sections of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat in Parliament House on Tuesday.

He visited key sections, including the Table Office, Legislative Section, Question Branch, Members' Salaries and Allowances Branch, Members' Amenities Section, Bill Office, Notice Office, Lobby Office, and Reporters' Branch, according to a release from the Vice President's Secretariat.

Also Read | Diwali 2025: Railways To Run 7,800 More Special Trains for Diwali and Chhath, War Rooms Monitoring Festive Rush, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw.

During the visit, Radhakrishnan interacted with the officials and staff of the Secretariat and extended Deepawali greetings. He appreciated their role in ensuring the smooth and effective functioning of the Rajya Sabha.

Rajya Sabha Chairman encouraged the officers and staff to continue contributing with dedication and professionalism, strengthen parliamentary functioning, and remain committed to the service of the nation.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Directs Google To Remove Deepfake, AI-Doctored YouTube Content Misusing Sadhguru Jagadish's Image.

Earlier in the day, Vice-President paid tributes to the courage and sacrifice of police personnel on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.

In his message, the Vice-President said that Police Commemoration Day is an occasion to honour the exemplary courage and supreme sacrifice of the members of police forces. He said their unwavering commitment to safeguard the nation and ensure the security and well-being of the people commands the deepest respect of all citizens.

The Vice-President noted that police personnel exemplify bravery, compassion, and an unyielding sense of duty through their steadfast dedication and readiness to serve even in times of crisis and humanitarian need.

"On Police Commemoration Day, I solemnly pay tribute to the exemplary courage and supreme sacrifice of our police personnel. Their unwavering commitment to safeguard the nation and ensure the security and well-being of our people commands our deepest respect," the Vice-President said in a post on X.

"Through steadfast dedication and readiness to serve even in times of crisis and humanitarian need, they exemplify bravery, compassion, and an unyielding sense of duty. I salute their noble service to the nation," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)