New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar has received sharp criticism from Congress MP Manickam Tagore for allegedly comparing Mahatma Gandhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dhankar described Gandhi as the 'Mahapurush' of the last century and PM Modi as the 'Yugpurush' of this century.

"I want to tell you one thing. The mahapurush (great man) of the last century was Mahatma Gandhi. Narendra Modi is the yugpurush (man of the era) of this century," he said.

VP Dhankar was addressing an event organized on the birth anniversary celebrations of Jain mystic and philosopher, Shrimad Rajchandra at Opera House in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Monday.

"Mahatma Gandhi freed us from the slavery of the British through Satyagraha and non-violence. India's successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken us to a path where we always wanted to be," Dhankhar added.

The official 'X' handle of the Vice President of India also shared a clip of Dhankar's speech.

Further talking about similarities in both great personalities, Dhankhar said, "One thing is common between these two great personalities, Mahatma Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi. They have reflected with respect to Shrimad Rajchandraji."

Reacting to the Vice President's remarks, Congress MP and Lok Sabha whip Manickam Tagore took to the social media platform 'X', and said that, "he has crossed all limits of sycophancy."

"If you compare (Modi) with Mahatma, it's shameful, Sir. We all know there is a limit to sycophancy; now you have crossed that limit, and to be in your chair and position and to be a sycophant does not add value, Sir. With respect," the Congress MP wrote while tagging a clip of VP Dhankhar's speech. (ANI)

