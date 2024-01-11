New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said he will convey a suitable time to visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The vice president conveyed this to VHP's international working president Alok Kumar and Ram temple construction committee chairperson Nripendra Misra, who extended an invite to him to attend the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024: Security Beefed Up Across Delhi Ahead of Republic Day Celebrations; 8,000 Police Personnel Deployed for January 26 Parade.

"I will definitely come to Ayodhya Dham with my three generations and will convey the time (of the visit) to you ...I am overwhelmed at receiving the invite," he told Kumar and Misra, who called on him.

Dhankhar said that he was lucky to be in an era where after centuries this work has been accomplished.

Also Read | India on China-Bhutan Boundary Talks: Closely Monitoring Thimphu’s Talks With Beijing, Says Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande.

"The essential values of our Constitution are drawn from Lord Ram. Keeping this in mind, the framers of the Constitution have depicted an illustration of Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman in the part relating to the fundamental rights. It indicates the meaning of these rights in Ram Rajya," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and thousands of seers from across the country have been invited for the ceremony.

Ahead of the event, the volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliates, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), have been reaching out to the people across the country and inviting them to join the consecration ceremony by offering prayers at the temples in their neighbourhoods.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)