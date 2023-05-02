New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Assam and Manipur on a one-day tour on Wednesday.

The Vice President will visit Dibrugarh in the afternoon. He will attend the 21st convocation of Dibrugarh University as the chief guest and deliver the convocation address.

Also Read | Mata Kheer Bhawani Yatra To Start on May 26; Jammu Police Commissioner Reviews Preparedness.

In the afternoon, Dhankhar will visit Dhanamanjuri University in Imphal, Manipur. Here, he will engage in an interaction programme with the students and faculty of the university. This session will provide an opportunity for valuable discussions and exchange of ideas by young minds, said Vice President's Secretariat.

In the last leg of the tour, Dhankhar will visit Manipur University in Imphal, where he will participate in an interaction programme with the faculties and scientists from various central institutions across the country. (ANI)

Also Read | 'No Privilege Over Documents on Remission of Convicts in Bilkis Bano Case', Gujarat Government, Centre Tells Supreme Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)