New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's wife Sudesh Dhankhar was on Sunday awarded a PhD in Economics for her work on sustainable development and ground water conservation in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan.

The doctorate degree on "Sustainable Development - Assessment of Sustainability of Groundwater Resource and Irrigated Agriculture in Jhunjhunu District, Rajasthan" was awarded to Sudesh Dhankhar at a convocation ceremony at the Banasthali Vidhyapith.

The degree was handed over by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, sources close to the Dhankhar family said.

A native of water-stressed Rajasthan, she has been actively involved in the field of water conservation, apart from working on other social issues such as women empowerment and minimising food wastage.

She enrolled for PhD at the Banasthali Vidyapith in September, 2013, and completed it on March 14, 2022.

