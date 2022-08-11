New Delhi, August 11: Jagdeep Dhankhar, who will be sworn in as the 14th Vice President of India on Thursday afternoon, began his day by visiting Raj Ghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi.

"Felt blessed, inspired and motivated to be ever in service of Bharat in serene sublimity of Raj Ghat while paying respects to Pujya Bapu," Dhankhar tweeted. Jagdeep Dhankhar To Take Oath As 14th Vice President of India Today.

Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits Raj Ghat

Dhankar's oath ceremony will take place at 12.30 pm in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

