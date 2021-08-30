New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Extending greetings on Janmashtami, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday urged people to perform their duties with utmost sincerity and to walk the path of righteousness.

He also asked people to celebrate the festival in a modest way, strictly adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Also Read | Janmashtami 2021: President Ram Nath Kovind Greets Citizens on the Occasion.

Janmashtami, Naidu observed, is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, who is worshipped as Lord Vishnu's eighth incarnation.

"Lord Krishna's eternal message, as expounded in the Bhagwad Gita, to discharge our duties with sincerity and without attachment to the outcomes, has been a source of inspiration for all of mankind," he said, adding that on this auspicious day, "let us all resolve to perform our duties with utmost sincerity and to walk the path of righteousness".

Also Read | JioPhone Next: What We Know So Far.

While Janmashtami is usually celebrated across the country with great traditional fervour, people need to be cautious this year in light of the pandemic and celebrate the festival in a modest manner, strictly adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour, the vice president said.

"May this Janmashtami bring peace, harmony and prosperity in our country," he hoped.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)