New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday stressed the importance of the foundational role played by teachers in shaping the lives of children and youngsters and said that Indian culture always accorded respect and reverence to gurus.

According to the official statement issued by Vice President's Secretariat, Naidu presented an award in memory of his teacher Poluri Hanumajjanakirama Sarma in Hyderabad for his contributions in the field of poetry and literature.

Also Read | Gestational Limit for Abortion in India Increased From 20 to 24 Weeks for Minors, Rape Survivors.

"Everyone should always remember and remain grateful to their teachers and gurus for their guidance and mentoring in shaping their careers," Naidu said.

He also appreciated the awardee for introducing a new trend in Telugu literary criticism and for incorporating the views of Indian thinkers, who fought against discrimination in certain sections of the society, the statement said.

Also Read | TCS To Encourage Employees To Return to Offices by 2021 End.

The award, instituted at the personal initiative of the Vice President by the Telangana Saraswatha Parishath, seeks to recognize contributions to the Telugu language.

Lauding Telangana Saraswatha Parishath for its efforts in preserving and propagating the Telugu language, Naidu reiterated that the medium of instruction should be in the mother tongue up to primary school or high school.

Similarly, local language should be used extensively in the administration and judiciary as well, he said.

The Vice President also released two books titled - 'Amritotsava Bharathi' and 'Sri Devulapalli Ramanujarao'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)