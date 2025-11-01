New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Vice President CP Radhakrishnan will undertake a two-day visit to Kerala, from November 3 to 4, the Vice President's Secretariat said on Saturday.

This will be the Vice President's maiden visit to Kerala after assuming office.

Also Read | FASTag KYV Update: NHAI Simplifies Know Your Vehicle Process for FASTag Users; Check Details and Know What Has Changed.

During the visit, the Vice-President will grace the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Fatima Mata National College in Kollam, as the Chief Guest, on November 3. Fatima Mata National College, one of the leading higher education institutions in the region, is marking 75 years of academic service.

VP Radhakrishnan will also interact with members of the Federation of Indian Coir Exporters Associations (FICEA) in Kollam on the same day. FICEA, under its single umbrella, has all the Exporter Associations of coir from the country.

Also Read | Maldives Bans Tobacco: Mohamed Muizzu Government Enforces Nationwide Tobacco Ban for People Born in 2007 and After.

On November 4, the Vice-President will visit the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram. Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), is an Institution of National Importance under the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India.

The Institute focuses on high quality patient care, technology development of industrial significance and health research studies of social relevance.

Meanwhile, Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan, on Friday, lauded Kashi's remarkable transformation over the past two decades and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for this transformation.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the new Satram building at Varanasi's Sigra, Radhakrishnan said, "The Kashi I saw 25 years ago is completely different from the Kashi of today. This transformation has been made possible because of two great leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)