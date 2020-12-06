Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 6 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday paid floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas, at Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the architect of the Constitution Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 64th death anniversary which is observed as "Mahaparinirvana Diwas".

While honouring Dr Ambedkar, Prime Minister Modi said his government is committed to fulfilling the dreams that the leader had for India, adding that his thoughts continue to provide strength to millions of people.

"Remembering the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions. We are committed to fulfilling the dreams he had for our nation," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Born on April 14, 1891, Babasaheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards the untouchables (Dalits) and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. (ANI)

