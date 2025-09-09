Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 9 (ANI): As the voting process for the Vice Presidential election begins, the people in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur, which is the hometown of the NDA candidate, have set up food stalls hoping for CP Radhakrishnan's victory.

People in Radhakrishnan's hometown also burst crackers and offered prayers at a temple.

The polling for the Vice Presidential election began on Tuesday at 10 am with Prime Minister Narendra Modi being the first to cast his vote.

The contest is between NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan and opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jitan Ram Manjhi expressed support for CP Radhakrishnan and confidence in his victory. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "NDA's victory is certain. CP Radhakrishnan will be the new Vice President."

"NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan will surely win the Vice-President elections," Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi told reporters.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi backed Radhakrishnan and called it an election aimed at "fairness, truthfulness, and effectiveness".

Suresh Gopi said, "This election is not about choosing between anyone. It is an election aimed at selecting fairness, truthfulness, and effectiveness, which are most needed for the citizens of the country, whether they live inside or outside the country. As a person, I found CP Radhakrishnan to be the best worker or one of the best among thousands of workers in my ideological system."

NDA hold a majority in the Parliament, and 424 MPs are likely to vote in favour of Radhakrishnan, which is above the majority mark of 391.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the opposition parties have collectively decided to vote against NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan as the poll race for the Vice President begins.

Shivakumar said that the INDIA bloc has requested all opposition parties for a conscious vote to avoid cross-voting in the Vice Presidential election.

"As a democratic setup, the INDIA bloc will fight the election together. We have requested a conscious vote. The INDIA bloc and all opposition parties will vote against the NDA candidate (CP Radhakrishnan)," Shivakumar told reporters.

Counting of votes will be held later in the evening. (ANI)

