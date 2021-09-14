New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday expressed delight over India administering 75 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine and urged people to shed hesitancy and get inoculated.

The country crossed the landmark of administering 75 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 13 Launch Event: Here's What To Expect.

More than 71 lakh doses were administered on Monday till 7 pm, according to the provisional data available on Co-WIN portal.

"Delighted to know that we have crossed the milestone of administering 75 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as the nation celebrates the 75th year of our Independence. My appreciation to the health workers, government officials and all others for their extraordinary efforts," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu as saying.

Also Read | WhatsApp Rolls Out Payments Background Feature in India, Here's How To Use It.

The vice president appealed to those "harbouring doubts" to shed vaccine hesitancy and get themselves vaccinated as the country moves ahead to achieve the goal of inoculating all eligible people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)