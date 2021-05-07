New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday wished M K Stalin on taking over as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

An official in the Vice President Secretariat said Naidu telephoned Stalin to extend his greetings.

Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, who is the DMK's president, led his party to a huge victory in the assembly polls and was sworn in as chief minister on Friday.

