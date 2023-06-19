Nagpur, Jun 19 (PTI) Activists seeking statehood for Maharashtra's Vidarbha region on Monday concluded their seven-day chain hunger strike by taking out a torch (mashaal) rally in Nagpur.

The hunger strike was held from June 13 at Sanvidhan square here.

Jai Vidarbha Party national president Arun Kedar told PTI their main demands also include withdrawal of electricity rate hike and cancellation of the 660 MW power plant proposed at Koradi here.

Former legislator and leader of Vidarbha Rajya Andolan Samiti Wamanrao Chatap said the agitation would continue till the proposed power plant plans are dropped.

