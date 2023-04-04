New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) A purported video of a scantly-clad woman travelling in a Delhi Metro coach has gone viral on the internet.

In the undated short video clip, the commuter carrying a rucksack is seen seated next to fellow women passengers inside a coach, and then she stands up and walks, showing her two-piece outfit.

The Delhi Metro, in response to a query over the viral video, in a statement on Monday said, "The DMRC expects its commuters to follow all social etiquette and protocols which are acceptable in the society.

"Commuters should not indulge in any activity or wear any attire which could offend the sensibilities of other fellow passengers," it said.

DMRC's Operations and Maintenance Act in fact lists out "indecency as a punishable offence under Section 59," the urban transporter said.

"We appeal to all our passengers to kindly maintain decorum while travelling in a public transport system like the Metro. However, issues such as the choice of clothing while travelling is a personal issue and passengers are expected to self-regulate their conduct in a responsible manner," it said.

