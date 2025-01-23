New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Amid the ongoing fierce election battle between BJP, AAP & Congress for the Delhi Assembly election, the AAP took a dig at the opposition, claiming that Delhi's freebies would continue as long as AAP is in power.

https://x.com/AamAadmiParty/status/1882277075807072673

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 23 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"As long as Kejriwal is there, no one can touch the free facilities of Delhiites," the AAP posted on X

https://x.com/AamAadmiParty/status/1882269526013727161

Also Read | Bal Thackeray Birth Anniversary 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Shiv Sena Founder on His Punyatithi, Says 'He Was Uncompromising in His Core Beliefs'.

In another social media post on platform X, AAP shared an AI-generated short video that portrayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National president JP Nadda, Parvesh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri as judges, contestants on a fictional show.

The post read, "Shark Tank : Bjp Version"

https://x.com/BJP4Delhi/status/1882274958711324947

Meanwhile, the BJP has also launched a series of video advertisments targeting the AAp. In a series of posts the BJP said, " Everywhere in Delhi people are protesting against Mahathug and AAP-Da." The post showed purported videos of people criticising the AAP Govt.

https://x.com/BJP4Delhi/status/1882264341204087030

While in another post the BJP accused Kejriwal of being agaisnt Purvanchali voters

"Arvind Kejriwal, how dare you say this - that "the poor Purvanchal society is responsible for the pollution of Yamuna." Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators are friends of AAP but why so much hatred for Purvanchal society?," the party posted on X

The sharp satirical twist to the ongoing political discourse added intense competition between parties.

Meanwhile, a total of 719 candidates will contest elections on the 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly for the upcoming polls scheduled to be held on February 5, according to the Election Commission of India.

According to the data of the ECI, the total number of candidates after scrutiny is 719. The nominations were filed by 981 candidates.

A total of 1,040 nominations have been accepted during scrutiny of the nominations filed by several candidates for the assembly elections for the 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly. As per the ECI, a total of 477 nominations have been rejected out of the total nominations filed.

The highest number of candidates is in the New Delhi assembly constituency--23, while the lowest number of candidates is in Patel Nagar and Kasturba Nagar--5.

The maximum number of nomination papers was also filed in the New Delhi Assembly Constituency and a total of 29 candidates had filed 40 nomination papers for this seat.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting elections from the New Delhi seat against the sons of two former Delhi CMs, i.e., BJP's Parvesh Verma (son of Sahib Singh Verma) and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit (son of Sheila Dikshit).

Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress. Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.

AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got eight seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)