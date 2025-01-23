New Delhi, January 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 99th birth anniversary. Modi said on X, "He is widely respected and remembered for his commitment to public welfare and towards Maharashtra's development. He was uncompromising when it came to his core beliefs and always contributed towards enhancing the pride of Indian culture." Bal Thackeray Punyatithi: Lesser Known Facts to Know About The Shiv Sena Founder on His Death Anniversary.

An uncompromising proponent of Hindutva, Thackeray fused it with the nativist ideology built on "Marathi pride" to shape his party into a formidable force in Maharashtra, especially in the Mumbai region.

