Chennai, Jul 5 (PTI) The AIADMK was open to forging electoral ties with parties opposed to the ruling DMK, and even TVK founder actor Vijay was welcome to join hands to dislodge that party, its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said here on Saturday.

Launching the party's election campaign logo of a raised fist with two leaves, and AIADMK flag in the background, Palaniswami said all political parties with a unanimous view of dislodging the DMK should strengthen the combine and contest together.

"This is our objective. We will be happy to have in our alliance such parties keen on sending the DMK packing home. They should also support us," Palaniswami told reporters when asked if he would invite actor Vijay to join the AIADMK camp, since the TVK had on July 4 announced not to align with both the DMK and BJP.

"In my view, all like-minded parties should unite to defeat the anti-people DMK. We would be happy to forge an alliance with those parties that want to defeat the DMK. Their cooperation is required," the former Chief Minister said.

Asked about TVK's announcement on projecting Vijay as its chief ministerial candidate, Palaniswami replied, "its that party's decision."

The AIADMK's objective was to remove the 'evil government,' he said. Recalling BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's earlier announcement, Palaniswami said as Shah had already mentioned, the AIADMK would lead the NDA in Tamil Nadu, and he would be the chief ministerial candidate.

At the AIADMK state headquarters, Palaniswami launched the new logo with a slogan for the 2026 election that read: Makkalai kaapom, Thamizhagathai meetpom (let's protect the people, let's redeem Tamil Nadu). He would commence his tour of the state on July 7 from Mettupalayam in Coimbatore and cover all the 234 assembly constituencies gradually.

Addressing the event, he exuded confidence that AIADMK would return to power in the 2026 Assembly election. "This campaign journey has a big goal - a goal to defeat the Stalin model DMK government. This journey reflects the flaws and failures of the DMK government and the need to remove the DMK," the AIADMK general secretary said.

