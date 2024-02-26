India News | Viksit Bharat is Bharat of Youth's Aspirations: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while launching railway infrastructure projects on Monday, said that the youth will be the top beneficiaries of these projects.

He asserted that Viksit Bharat is the Bharat of the youth's aspirations, adding that they have the complete right to decide how developed India should be.

Addressing the event, PM Modi said, "The youth will be the top beneficiaries of these projects. It will provide them with new employment opportunities."

"Viksit Bharat is the Bharat of youth's aspirations. I want to tell the youth that your aspirations are my resolve! Your dreams and hard work, combined with my resolve, is the guarantee of 'Viksit Bharat'," the Prime Minister said.

They have the most right to decide how developed India will be, he said.

The foundation stone has been laid for the rejuvenation of more than 550 railway stations in more than 300 districts of 27 states.

"The railway station of Gomti Nagar, UP which was inaugurated today, looks really amazing", PM Modi said.

"Apart from this, today more than 1,500 projects like roads, overbridges, underpasses are also included in it. These projects worth Rs 40 thousand crores are coming on the ground simultaneously," he added.

He further affirmed on returning to power for a third term in the Centre.

"Our third term will begin in June, yet the pace at which we have started the work with immediate effect is astonishing to everyone," PM Modi said.

He highlighted the government's efforts to be inclusive in implementing the projects.

"In any city, Amrit Bharat station will help us to familiarise the world with the speciality of that city. The construction of these stations has taken care of the needs of the Divyangjan and the elderly," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi asserted that the country has moved to dreaming big 'parting ways' with small aspirations.

"Today's programme is symbolic of New India's work ethic. Now, India works with an unprecedented speed at an unprecedented scale. Parting ways with small aspirations, today's India has moved on to dreaming big and realising those dreams at the earliest," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister launched over 2000 railway infrastructure projects worth around Rs 41,000 crores.

Speaking on occasion, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw thanked the Prime Minister for the projects, vowing to transform the industry.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 553 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

According to a government release, these stations, spread across 27 states and Union Territories, will be redeveloped at a cost of over Rs 19,000 crore. These stations will act as 'City Centres', integrating both sides of the city.

Further, PM Modi inaugurated Gomti Nagar station in Uttar Pradesh, which has been redeveloped at a total cost of around Rs 385 crore.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation 1500 road bridges and underpasses. (ANI)

