New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): In just two months, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has drawn over 15 crore enthusiastic participants. The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a landmark initiative aimed at ensuring 100 per cent saturation of government schemes across the nation.

People's participation numbers increased dramatically after the campaign was launched in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Also Read | Mumbai Airport Incident: BCAS Slaps Rs 1.20 Crore Fine on IndiGo, Rs 60 Lakh Penalty on MIAL After Video of Passengers Having Food on Airport Tarmac Goes Viral.

"While the Yatra had reached out to 2.06 crore people at the end of Week 4 on December 13, 2023, the numbers swelled to 5 crores at the end of 5th week by December 22, 2023. Over the next four weeks, the Yatra drew 10 crore participants, crossing the 15 crore milestone. As of January 17, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra dashboard read 15.34 crore participants, covering 2.21 lakh Gram Panchayats and 9,541 urban locations," the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.

The Yatra embodies the spirit of "Jan Bhagidari" (public participation). Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it aims to reach every eligible individual with welfare schemes through Information, Education and Communication (IEC) vans travelling across cities and villages. Through these vans, it equips communities with knowledge about government schemes, sustainable farming, and access to affordable healthcare, sanitation, and financial independence.

Also Read | Cyber Criminals Upgrading With Time, Police Will Also Upgrade Technology, Says Rajasthan Top Cop Ravi Prakash Meharda.

"As of January 17, 2024, over 4 Crore people have been screened in health camps. There are over 38 Lakh registrations on My Bharat. More than 2 crore Ayushman Bharat health cards have been issued to ensure accessible healthcare for all. The Yatra has covered over two lakh Gram Panchayats. Over 11 crore people have taken Sankalp towards building a developed India by 2047," the release further said.

The Yatra's impact is undeniable.

"Over 1 lakh Gram Panchayats have achieved 100 per cent saturation for Ayushman Cards, empowering millions with healthcare access. Clean water through the 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme now reaches over 79,000 Gram Panchayats, while 100 per cent land records digitization in over 1.38 Lakh Gram panchayat facilitates transparency and security. Moreover, over 17,000 Gram Panchayats have achieved ODF Plus compliance, marking a testament to clean living, the press release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)