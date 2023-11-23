Dharashiv (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): A beneficiary of the 'Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana' here thanked the Centre on Thursday after the life of his child was saved through the flagship scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sanjay Jadhav, a resident of Ambejawalge village in Dharashiv Taluka in Maharashtra, said that his child's heart surgery was done under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Also Read | Google Says Will Help Indian Government, Industry Stakeholders Towards Developing Responsible AI.

Jadhav was present at the health camp organised under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at the Ambejawalge village today, where a number of villagers went through a free health check-up and 50 to 60 eligible citizens were made beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

PM Modi launched the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas earlier this month.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Campaigning Ends; Voting To be Held on November 25, Results on December 3.

The Prime Minister also flagged off IEC (Information, Education and Communication) vans in Khunti, Jharkhand, marking the launch of the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra'.

Each day, the vans will make two halts in prominent places, facilitating health camps, Aadhar enrollment, and other essential services.

The Yatra is meant for the districts with significant tribal populations initially and by January 25, next year, it will cover all districts across the country.

Designed as a multifaceted approach towards development, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra aims to extend the advantages of government schemes to all segments of society, showcasing a concerted effort towards inclusive development.

Ground activities will include various Jan Bhagidari events, such as interactions with beneficiaries, celebrations of Gram Panchayat achievements, on-the-spot quiz competitions, and health camps.

The overarching goal of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is to raise awareness and facilitate the delivery of welfare scheme benefits, spanning sanitation, financial services, electricity, housing, and more. Highlighted schemes include Ayushman Bharat, PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, and PM Awas Yojana, among others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)