Phagwara, Dec 8 (PTI) A villager on Thursday was shot at in Panchhat here over an old enmity, police said.

The injured was identified as Satpal, who runs a wood shop in the village, said Phagwara Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaspreet Singh.

He sustained a bullet injury in his right hand, the DSP said.

Gopal and Sahil of the same village were allegedly involved in the incident and have been arrested, he said.

They used a country-made pistol to fire at Satpal, said police adding that the weapon and three cartridges have been recovered from them.

Police attributed the incident to old enmity.

The duo, who had come on a motorcycle, rang up Satpal to his stall and asked him to withdraw a court case that was going on in connection with an old dispute, said the DSP.

The heated exchanges between the parties led to the firing, he said.

Satpal was first hospitalised at Panchhat but was later referred to Phagwara Civil hospital, police said.

The accused had been booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and the relevant sections of the Arms Act, police added.

