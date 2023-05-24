Amritsar, May 24 (PTI) A villager was shot dead by four unidentified people in a village in the Sathiala village, 40 kilometers away from here, on Wednesday, police said.

The assailants pumped 15 to 20 bullets into Jarnail Singh, Superintendent of Police Jugraj Singh said.

Jarnail, an agriculturalist, was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

The entire episode was captured on CCTV cameras.

The SP said police have procured vital clues about the assailants.

Singh said various police teams have been dispatched and asserted that the assailants would soon be arrested.

