Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): Villagers attacked Naib Tehsildar and the revenue department officials when they went to demolish illegal constructions in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Rampur's Newada village under Sadar Kotwali area of Kannauj. According to Naib Tehsildar, some people were getting illegal construction done by occupying government land.

Revenue department team led by Naib Tehsildar Bhupendra Singh went to the village on Saturday to get the illegal construction demolished. As soon as the process of demolishing the construction had started, a mob with sticks surrounded the team and started pelting stones, said the Naib Tehsildar.

Following this, the revenue department team ran away to save their lives.

"We had gone with the revenue team and police to remove the illegal construction done by one Badam Singh on the government land in Newada village. During this, about 100 people including Gugrapur Prakhand Pramukh Badam Singh, attacked us. We have filed a complaint to police," said Bhupendra Singh, Kannauj Naib Tehsildar.

A case has been registered and the investigation is underway. (ANI)

