Pune, May 5 (PTI) Residents of Paud village and adjoining areas in Pune district observed a shutdown on Monday to protest the desecration of a local deity allegedly by a teenage boy.

Amid a huge outrage, a motorcycle rally was organised by 'Sakal Hindu Samaj' calling for the unity of Hindus. Commercial establishments remained closed to condemn the incident.

No untoward incident was reported, police said.

Following the desecration incident that occurred in Paud village under Mulshi tehsil on May 2, the 16-year-old boy was detained and his 44-year-old father was arrested.

"A bandh was observed in Paud and adjoining areas and commercial establishments downed their shutters voluntarily. A huge bike rally was taken out from Pirangut village to Paud and a memorandum was submitted to the tehsildar seeking stern action against the accused," a Paud police station officer said.

