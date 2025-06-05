Shimla, Jun 5 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Thursday refused to interfere with the decision to transfer the Vimal Negi murder investigation to the CBI, terming that part of the plea as non-maintainable.

The decision means the CBI would continue to investigate the death of the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) chief engineer Negi, who went missing on March 10.

His body was found on March 18 in Bilaspur district with his death being shrouded in mystery.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Ranjan Sharma granted a partial relief to Shimla Superintendent of Police Shimla Sanjeev Gandhi, who filed a plea challenging the transfer of the case to the CBI from the special investigation team.

The court accepted his plea only to the extent that it pertains to his personal and professional reputation and the other members of the special investigation team, stating that their professional standing should not be undermined.

Gandhi on Monday moved his plea in the high court challenging its May 23 order that transferred the probe to the CBI.

The high court has asked the state to reply by July 14 to his plea relating to the modification of the order to remove remarks that could adversely affect Gandhi's career and credibility as an IPS officer.

Gandhi urged that the order passed on May 23 be modified to the extent that instead of handing over the investigation as ordered to CBI or a central agency under Union of India's control, it may be handed over to SIT being constituted by high court, to avoid any conflict of interest.

He said as the affidavit filed by former director general of police Atul Verma was motivated, therefore, the scathing observations may be set aside and the contents of the said affidavit may be set aside.

The case was transferred to the CBI after Verma submitted a status report to the high court questioning the impartiality of the probe by the SIT headed by Gandhi in the case.

Negi's wife Kiran alleged that his seniors harassed him and demanded a CBI probe into his death.

Family members protested by placing the engineer's mortal remains outside the HPPCL office in Shimla on March 19.

