Chandigarh [India], June 26 (ANI): IAS officer Vini Mahajan on Friday took over as the first woman Chief Secretary of Punjab.

A 1987 batch IAS officer, Mahajan has replaced Karan Avtar Singh, where she brings to the table 33 years of experience in a host of key positions in the Central and Punjab governments. Karan Avtar takes over as Special Chief Secretary, Governance Reforms, read a statement.

The only Punjab cadre officer currently in the state who is empanelled to hold the position as Secretary, Government of India, Mahajan was till now serving as Additional Chief Secretary, Investment Promotion, Industries and Commerce, IT and Governance Reforms and Public Grievances.

Also, she has been playing a role in steering the state government's response to the COVID-19 crisis as Chairman of Health Sector Response and Procurement Committee.

Her father, BB Mahajan, was also an IAS officer of the Punjab cadre. Topper of the 1957 batch and known to be a man of integrity, he held important positions, including FCR in Punjab, before retiring as Secretary Food, Government of India. (ANI)

