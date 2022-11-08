Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 8 (PTI) Vinod Dham, popularly known as the 'Father of the Pentium Chip", called on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vjjayan at his office here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, he opined that a Centre of Excellence for Product Design should be developed and offered all assistance for its design, a CMO statement here said.

Vijayan informed Dham that provision of necessary facilities for the project in Technopark here would be considered.

A cluster of design unit, start-up units of Technopark and Trivandrum Engineering Science and Technology Research Park would be formed for the same, it said.

Entrepreneurs and researchers would hold an hour-long interaction with Dham at Technopark on November 10.

Electronic entrepreneurs, post-graduate students and faculty from design units and researchers and scientists from the Park would attend the programme.

Besides the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary V P Joy and Vijayan's chief principal secretary K M Abraham also took part in the meeting with Dham at the CM's chamber, the statement added.

