Amritsar, July 25 (PTI) SGPC on Friday took strong objection to "entertainment performances" at an event organised in Srinagar to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, calling it a direct affront to Sikh religious values.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami condemned the alleged entertainment performances involving singing and dancing organised during an event held by the Punjab Government's Language Department in Srinagar on Thursday night, commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

In a statement issued here Friday, Dhami said that the manner in which the event was conducted went against the sanctity of Guru's supreme sacrifice and was a direct affront to Sikh religious values and the core philosophy of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

He called on the Punjab Government to issue a public apology "for this serious misstep and to issue clear and strict guidelines to prevent such occurrences in the future".

Dhami stated that the presentation at the government's event struck a blow to both the concept of martyrdom and the revered Sikh code of conduct (Gurmat Maryada).

He emphasised that the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur holds a unique and unparalleled place in the religious history of the world.

"Therefore, any event organised to mark this centenary must align strictly with Sikh traditions, reverence, restraint, and the spirit of Gurbani. However, by turning this solemn occasion into an entertainment affair, the Language Department of Punjab has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community," Dhami said.

He reiterated that this is precisely why the SGPC has always maintained that Sikh centenary events and festivals should be organized by Sikh institutions, not governments, as official departments lack the sensitivity and understanding to follow the Sikh code of conduct appropriately.

The recent act by the Punjab Language Department has validated SGPC's concerns and demands immediate attention from Punjab Chief Minister, urging the government to restrict itself to developmental and supportive responsibilities.

He further said that Sikh 'Gurpurbs' and commemorative events are not casual celebrations or entertainment festivals but spiritual occasions dedicated to the teachings of Sikh faith.

"They include holy activities such as Shabad Kirtan, Gurmat Vichar, Gurbani recitation, community service and sewa. Activities such as dancing and singing performances are not only violations of Sikh principles but also disrespectful to the martyrdom of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur," he said.

He stressed that any form of disrespect towards Sikh traditions and the sanctity of the Gurus will never be tolerated by the Sikh community.

Recently, another row had erupted over the matter of organising events to mark 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur in November after the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee raised an objection to hold separate official events by the state government, asking it not to "interfere" in religious matters.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had on Tuesday questioned the objection raised by the SGPC over organizing a series of events by his government to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur and asked whether the apex gurdwara body has a "copyright" over holding such events.

