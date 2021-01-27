New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The Delhi Police has named 37 farmer leaders, including Darshan Pal and Yogendra Yadav, in an FIR in connection with the violence that took place during a tractor rally by farmers, officials said on Wednesday.

Police said they will investigate their role.

Police have registered 22 FIRs so far in connection with the violence that left over 300 policemen injured. A total of 200 people have been detained.

The FIR mentions multiple IPC sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (punishment for rioting) and 353 (assault/criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy).

The national capital witnessed clashes between protesters and police during the tractor parade by farmers to press their demand of repealing three new agri laws.

