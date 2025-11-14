Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI) Visakhapatnam is fully geared up to host the two-day Partnership Summit, a flagship event of the Andhra Pradesh Government, which officials say is poised to play a pivotal role in accelerating the state's development.

The summit, beginning on Friday, is expected to draw more than 3,000 delegates from over 50 countries, including ministers, diplomats, global CEOs, industry leaders and representatives of major international organisations.

Also Read | Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to India's First Prime Minister on His 136th Jayanti.

According to state officials, the government anticipates that MoUs amounting to nearly ₹10 lakh crore may be signed during the event. A day ahead of the summit, the state government had already entered into MoUs worth ₹3.65 lakh crore in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, boosting expectations of large-scale investment inflow.

The summit will be inaugurated on Friday at 9:15 AM by Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan. Union Ministers, senior state leaders, and global business figures, including Yusuf Ali, Baba Kalyani, and Karan Adani, will be in attendance. Delegations from countries including the UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Bahrain, Qatar, Singapore, New Zealand and others are expected to participate.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections Results 2025: Vote Counting Begins for 243 Seats Amid Tight Security.

More than 45 thematic sessions have been scheduled for the summit, with approximately 25 sessions on the first day alone. Discussions will focus on seven core areas: Trade, the Future of Industrialisation, Sustainability and Climate Action, Technology and Innovation, Growth, Geo-Economic Framework, and Inclusion. Four parallel sessions will run simultaneously across the venue.

On the sidelines of the summit, the Chief Minister will hold one-on-one meetings with global industrialists to highlight investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh. He will also virtually inaugurate the state's upcoming Drone City and Space City projects in the presence of Minister Nara Lokesh and senior advisors.

A key highlight will be the signing of an MoU to launch direct flight services between Vijayawada and Singapore, strengthening AP's global connectivity. The Chief Minister is also scheduled to meet the Japanese Ambassador Ono Keiichi and address a session titled "AI for Viksit Bharat".

Minister Nara Lokesh will participate in multiple sessions, hold separate meetings with industry leaders, and lead investment discussions across sectors, including IT, healthcare, manufacturing and GCC expansion in tier-2 cities. Cultural programmes have been arranged to conclude the first day of the prestigious summit. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)