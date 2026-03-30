Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): A Navy employee identified as Ravindra was arrested in the Gajuwaka area of Visakhapatnam for allegedly murdering his lover and dismembering her body. The local police discovered the remains hidden inside the suspect's residence in LV Nagar.

According to the Circle Inspector of Police (CI) in Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam, the incident took place in a house located in LV Nagar, where the accused reportedly dismembered the victim's body into two parts. One-half was kept in a refrigerator, while the other half was packed in a gunny bag.

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Police informed that the accused committed the crime while his wife was away at her parental home.

According to reports, Ravindra had asked the victim, Mounika, to come to his house in the afternoon. An argument broke out between them, which escalated, leading to the brutal murder. The accused, Ravindra, has been taken into police custody.

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Gajuwaka police have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, in February, a man was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife following a heated argument over the volume of the TV set, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sheikh Ahmed (27), an AC mechanic by profession. Both Ahmed and his partner were living in a TIDCO housing colony in Mangalagiri.

According to police, an argument broke out after the victim asked his wife to reduce the TV sound. In a fit of rage, she allegedly attacked him with a knife. Locals rushed Ahmed to the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada for treatment.

However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. A case was registered.

Earlier, in a separate incident, a man allegedly stabbed his ex-wife to death in an apartment located at Green City Colony in Rangareddy district of Telangana, police confirmed. Reportedly, the deceased woman had divorced him and married another person, which led to the murder.

The Vanasthalipuram police reached the site of the incident promptly after receiving the information, and are currently investigating the incident.

Speaking to ANI, a police official said, "We received information about the matter, reached the spot and are investigating the matter." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)