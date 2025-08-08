Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has achieved first place at the national level in the Swachhta Pakhwada Awards 2024, bringing national recognition to the city of Visakhapatnam.

In the competition organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW), Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority (SMPA) secured the second place, and the Indian Maritime University (IMU) came third.

The Ministry has specially commended Visakhapatnam Port for its outstanding efforts in cleanliness and sanitation initiatives, Port Secretary T Venugopal said in a press release.

As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry, the Port undertook several impactful initiatives under the themes of "Swachhta Ki Bhagidari" (Participation in Cleanliness) and "Sampoorna Swachhta" (Total Cleanliness).

These included large-scale cleanliness drives, tree plantation campaign titled "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" (One Tree in Mother's Name), wall murals and artwork, awareness programs in schools, cultural events, and creative competitions to promote the message of Swachh Bharat (Clean India).

A particularly noteworthy initiative was a mega clean-up drive at the Fishing Harbour, during which sunken boats that had been submerged for over 15 years were removed.

The Port's Medical Department organised a Safai Mitra Suraksha Camp for sanitation workers, offering: preventive health checkups, distribution of PPE kits and access to healthcare facilities.

In a strong step towards environmental sustainability, the Port has undertaken extensive greenery development and landscape beautification, planting a total of 31,800 saplings across the ASR, Anakapalli, and Visakhapatnam districts.

The Port also organised a trek and cleanliness drive at the Kambalakonda Eco-Tourism Park, involving 350 participants. This initiative fostered community unity and enhanced the beauty of the park's surroundings.

On Visakhapatnam Port achieving the top national rank in Swachhta, Port Chairman Dr. M. Angamuthu, IAS, expressed happiness and congratulated the staff and partners involved. He reiterated the Port's commitment to a clean, green, and healthy environment, aligned with the goals of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. (ANI)

