Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 18 (ANI): In a first, Visakhapatnam railway station will be implementing the "One Station One Product" concept, informed the Railway Board on Friday.

The Central government announced "One Station One Product" in the recent budget.

The Vishakapatnam station would be the first station in the East Coast Railway to implement the concept. It would be running on a pilot basis for a period of 15 days.

Being located very close to the famous Etikoppaka lacquer ware toy manufacturing village, Etikoppaka toys and handicraft products from the village will be showcased and sold at the Vishakapatnam station.

Waltair Divisional manager told ANI that Vishakapatnam would serve as a magnet to attract sales.

"The railway station will act as a marketing channel and allot a stall where the local product, distinct to the particular area, will be sold. Accordingly, the Railway Board has advised identifying one station on each zonal railway for the implementation of the concept, initially as a pilot project for a period of 15 days. Visakhapatnam railway station of East Coast Railway has been identified as the first station in the zone for implementation of the "One station One Product," said Anup Kumar Sethupathi, Waltair Divisional Manager.

The Divisional Commercial Manager informed that temporary stalls would be erected at the station for sale and showcasing the handicraft and the interested parties may submit their applications to the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager.

"Temporary stalls will be erected by the Railways. Kiosks will be set up in areas that are easily accessible while boarding and alighting at the station. The identification of craftsmen & craftswomen would be done through local self-help groups (SHG), NGOs, and co-operative societies that are dealing with the identified products" said Tirupathi, Divisional Commercial Manager.

The railway officials also appealed to the craftsmen with expertise in wood crafting and hailing from in-and-around the Visakhapatnam area to use this unique opportunity and market their product. (ANI)

