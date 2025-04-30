Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): YSR Congress Party President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Visakhapatnam on Wednesday to meet the families of the devotees who lost their lives in the wall collapse during the Chandanaotsavam festival at at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Simhachalam.

According to the YSRCP release, Reddy is expected to arrive around 3 PM to offer his condolences and express solidarity with the bereaved families.

Earlier today, a 20-foot-long makeshift structure collapsed at the temple premises during the Chandanotsavam festival, claiming eight people's lives and injuring four others.

Search and rescue operations are underway by the teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force, an official said. According to an SDRF jawan, the incident occurred around 2.30 am.

Consequently, CM Chandrababu Naidu announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the deceased & Rs 3 lakh will be paid as assistance to those who are injured.

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs. 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 for the injured.

Earlier, Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock and sorrow over the tragic deaths of devotees who lost their lives. Calling it a heartbreaking incident, he said it was extremely painful that devotees who had come to witness the divine form of the Lord had to lose their lives in such a tragic manner. YS Jagan urged the government to ensure the best possible medical treatment for those injured in the accident. He also appealed to the authorities to extend all necessary support and assistance to the families of the deceased.

YSRCP Leader Gowtham Reddy also criticised the government and said that the Chandra Babu Naidu-led government failed to make proper arrangements for devotees at Simhachalam, resulting in the deaths of seven to eight people in the incident. He mentioned that a wall under construction, located beside the queue lines, collapsed, and the officials and government failed to manage the situation appropriately. He further reminded that Chandra Babu Naidu was responsible for the death of thirty people during the Godavari Pushkar. Reddy further accused the government of destroying temples and warned against playing with the Gods, urging caution. (ANI)

