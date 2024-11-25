New Delhi (India), November 25 (ANI) After a nearly two-month delay, the counting of votes for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections began on Monday at the North Campus.

The results, originally scheduled for September 28, were postponed following a Delhi High Court directive that required the university to clean up defacement caused during the campaign before declaring the winners.

This year's elections have attracted fierce competition, with 21 candidates vying for the four key central panel posts.

Eight candidates are in the fray for the position of president, five for vice-president, and four each for the posts of secretary and joint secretary.

The key players for the post of the president are the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI), and the Left-aligned coalition of the All India Students' Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI).

For the vice-president's position, the primary contenders include ABVP's Bhanu Pratap Singh, NSUI's Yash Nandal, and AISA's Ayush Mondal.

The secretary's post has ABVP's Mitravinda Karanwal facing NSUI's Namrata Jeph Meena and SFI's Anamika K. Similarly, the joint secretary's race pits ABVP's Aman Kapasia against NSUI's Lokesh Choudhary and SFI's Sneha Aggarwal.

Currently, the ABVP holds three of the four central panel positions in DUSU, while NSUI controls the vice-president's seat. The results of this election will shape the political dynamics within the university, reflecting the ideological battles among the leading student organizations. (ANI)

