New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday urged industry and business leaders to be in sync with government schemes so that the country's economy continues to be on an incremental trajectory.

Speaking at BML Munjal Awards for Business Excellence, he said the credit for India becoming the world's fifth largest economy goes to the government and industry acting in a synchronised manner.

"I urge the tall leaders of the industry and businesses who are here to please be in sync with governmental schemes so that the Indian economy continues to be on an incremental trajectory," he said.

Calling for according due respect to wealth creators, Dhankhar said he wants the media to highlight the achievements and many positive stories of Indian entrepreneurs, saying it will "inspire the bright minds in the country".

Dhankhar said there can be no better mechanism to develop a country than to make available to the people an ecosystem that allows them to exploit their potential and talents to the fullest.

"This is working out in recent years and having an impactful presence in all segments of our societal life. We need an ecosystem that must not be creating an obstruction. I note with great satisfaction that now, in the last few years, an ecosystem is being created that is playing an affirmative role," he said.

