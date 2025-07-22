New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Reacting to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal expressed sadness, describing Dhankhar as one of the most "proactive" Chairmen the Rajya Sabha has seen and highlighting their rare personal camaraderie built over four decades.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, MP Sibal said," I wish him the best of health, because I am saddened, because I have a very good relationship with him. I have known him for 30-40 years. We were paired with each other. We have appeared against each other in matters. We share a unique camaraderie between us. I always respected him, and he always respected me. He has been to some family occasions of ours, and I am saddened and I hope that he is healthy and has a long, long life, and I wish him well."

Also Read | Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns: Opposition Raises Question Over Vice President's Sudden Move, Says 'There's Far More to It Than Meets the Eye'.

Even as their political views may have diverged, Sibal noted that their personal rapport remained strong. "We may have had differences, in respect to our political views, or on opinions, but at a personal level, we had a very strong bond. Whenever I needed time to speak in the House, I met him personally in his chamber, and he never refused me, and gave me a little more time than is otherwise available to independent members of Parliament."

Without speculating on the reasons behind Dhankhar's resignation, Sibal emphasised the Vice President's stated reason of health.

Also Read | IndiGo Flight 6E 813 From Goa With 140 Passengers on Board Makes Emergency Landing in Indore.

"I am not going to speculate as to why he has resigned. He has stated that it is due to health reasons. So I don't want to speculate. I can say that he was one of the most proactive Chairman of Rajya Sabha that we have seen over the years. He would always persuade members on both sides to work together. For ultimately, we work for the country, and he always advised us to do so. We have different perceptions, so sometimes that advice was not followed, for obvious reasons. But be that as it may, he had a golden heart. A warm golden heart, a clear mind and he was a friend of friends, and I'm sorry that he has resigned," he added.

On Monday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post "to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice."

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution," the letter said.

"I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency - the Hon'ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing, wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure," it added.

The Vice President also expressed his deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers.

"Prime Minister's cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office," he said.

Dhankhar said that the warmth, trust, and affection he has received from all the Members of Parliament will be cherished and embedded in his memory.

"I am deeply thankful for the invaluable experiences and insights I have gained as Vice President in our great democracy. It has been a privilege and a source of satisfaction to witness and participate in India's remarkable economic progress and unprecedented exponential development during this significant period. Serving in this transformative era of our nation's history has been a true honour," he said.

"As I leave this esteemed office, I am filled with pride in Bharat's global rise and phenomenal achievements and hold unwavering confidence in her brilliant future," he added.

The resignation came on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament. Dhankhar was sworn in as the 14th Vice President of India on August 11, 2022. As Vice President, he also served as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)