Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): A special CBI court on Friday convicted two accused for seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each in the vyapam scam case (now Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board).

Special CBI court Judge Nitiraj Singh Sisodiya convicted Amit Alok and Satish Kumar Maurya under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120 B and relevant sections of Madhya Pradesh Recognised Education (MPRE) act.

Also Read | Cyclone Biparjoy Creates Havoc in Gujarat: 54,000 People Relocated, 80,000 Electric Poles Hit in Bhuj, Says Minister Rushikesh Patel.

CBI public prosecutor Manuji Upadhyay said, "Vyapam (now MPPEB) conducted a Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2013-II. At that time, examinees Jitendra Singh Sengar, Satyendra Singh Sengar and Keshav Singh Waderia made solver Amit Alok, Satish Maurya and an unknown person respectively sit in the examination at their place. As a result of which Jitendra Singh Sengar, Satyendra Singh Sengar and Keshav Singh Waderia passed the examination."

After that when the matter came to light, CBI registered a case and made the two impersonators Amit Alok, Satish Maurya accused in it. During further investigation, names of other three accused, the examinees were added in the case, Upadhyay said.

Also Read | Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao Says No Alliance With MVA in Maharashtra; Bats for Structural, Qualitative Change.

"During the trial of the case, the court found all the five accused were guilty. Because of the absence of all three examinees in the court, both the impersonators Amit Alok and Satish Kumar Maurya were convicted to seven years of rigorous imprisonment each and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each," the prosecutor said.

He also added that the court further declared the other three accused examinees Jitendra Singh Sengar, Satyendra Singh Sengar and Keshav Singh Baderia absconding as they were not present during the hearing and issued arrest warrant against them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)