Nagpur, Jun 15: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said his Bharat Rashtra Samithi will not enter into an alliance with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra and asserted his party will fight every seat in the state in the civic, Assembly and general elections. He also spoke on the Law Commission seeking the views of religious bodies on the Uniform Civil Code and accused the ruling dispensation in the country of "bringing dharma gurus into politics".

Addressing a press conference after inaugurating his party's office, the first in Maharashtra, on Wardha Road here, he said polls must be held using ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs). Queried on whether his party would forge an alliance with the MVA, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, he said, "We have seen so many fronts, United Front, National Front but these were not adequate. Hence, we are preparing the BRS agenda." "Any party which agrees with the BRS agenda for structural change can come with us," he said, adding the BRS was not thinking of any alliance as "we will not need an alliance at all". Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2023: KCR-Led Bharat Rashtra Samithi Mulls Campaign in All 288 Assembly Constituencies.

Asked about the alleged misuse of Central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department, Rao said political parties are a pillar of democracy and must not be harassed in such a way. BRS will be the agent of "qualitative change" in the country and its expansion plans will involve Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Haryana after Maharashtra, he said. The country's economy was in a bad shape under the present (Narendra Modi) dispensation and every section of society was unhappy, he claimed.

In order to catch up with the world, the country needs to make "some structural change in respect of Constitution, judiciary, economic reforms, social reforms, electoral reforms, administrative governance system", the Telanagana CM said.

Queried on talk about a Uniform Civil Code in the country, he said, "From where they (Central government) are bringing dharma gurus into politics? Dharma gurus must run mutts and do puja. They (ruling dispensation) are doing hungama by infiltrating into this." Telangana CM KCR Says State Top Across Country in Various Development Parameters Including Paddy Production on China socially.

The Law Commission on Wednesday initiated a fresh consultation process on the UCC by seeking views from stakeholders including public and recognised religious organisations. On being asked about whether the BRS was the B-team of the BJP, the Telangana CM said such talk does not bother him. "It has now become a fashion in the country to call a party which is coming forward successfully as B, A or C team. Let them say whatever they want to, our work will be for the benefit of the people," he claimed.