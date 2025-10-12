Alipurduar (West Bengal) [India], October 12 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with the flood-affected people and distributed relief materials in Hasimara, Alipurduar, on Sunday. The Chief minister also met with tea garden workers in the Subhashini Tea Garden in Hasimara.

The Chief Minister said her visit to the region was to review the flood-affected areas.

Also Read | 'RSS Spreading Ideas That Go Against Spirit of Constitution': Priyank Kharge Writes to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Seeks Ban on Its Activities in Government Space.

"Our administrative officials have prepared a detailed report. I congratulate the district administration for their timely evacuation efforts before the floods, which ensured there were no casualties. Many areas were affected, and reports have been prepared accordingly," CM Banerjee said.

She further said, "We have procured potatoes from farmers through the 'Sufol Bangla' scheme, and the remaining affected farmers will receive crop insurance for their damaged farmlands. So, there is no need to worry."

Also Read | Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi Issues Warning to Pakistan, Says 'If Islamabad Does Not Want Peace, Kabul Has Other Options'.

A tea garden worker said, "Tea gardens in Subhasini have been destroyed due to the floods. More than 100 acres of land have been affected. We have requested the Chief Minister for relief. CM has stated that she will conduct meetings regarding the issue. Till now, tea garden workers have not received any relief. We expect some immediate relief for Subhashini Tea Garden"

West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee visited the Dudhia bridge collapse site in Mirik on October 7 in the wake of severe rain and landslides in Darjeeling. The Chief Minister said that the state government stands with the family members of the victims.

CM Banerjee said, "Bodies of deceased from Nepal and Bhutan would be identified and handed to their government. We will look into the issue of damage to property and loss of homes. Community kitchens will operate in the affected areas. A special camp should be organised for people who have lost their important documents, such as Aadhaar cards, ration cards, and PAN cards. First the bridge has to be restored. When the water level recedes, we will do a survey. Agriculture department will provide crop insurance to farmers who have faced losses. My government stands by the affected persons."

She further said that those who have passed away, a Special Homeguard's job to a kin in each such family would be given.

"I would request the District Magistrate to collect the biodata of the kin of the deceased. I would urge people to remain calm. People should not be instigated. The waters entered from Bhutan," she added.

At least 18 people were reported to be killed in Darjeeling as in incessant rain that wreaked havoc in West Bengal's north on Saturday night and early Sunday, the district authorities confirmed on Monday. The authorities noted that 11 people were killed in heavy rains in the tourist town of Mirik till October 5. In Jorebunglow, four people were killed, while in Sukhia Pokhari, two people were killed, and in Darjeeling Sadar, one person passed away in the heavy rain that battered the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)